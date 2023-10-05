The object was removed with the joint cooperation of the Lebanese army, IDF, and the United Nations Interim Forces

An unauthorized concrete structure was discovered on Wednesday night near the Israeli town of Shtula, situated in the Upper Galilee and in close proximity to the Lebanon-Israel border.

The structure extended beyond the Blue Line, marking Israeli territory, by 2-4 meters.

The IDF, in collaboration with United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) promptly initiated action to address the situation. The Lebanese army successfully removed the unauthorized structure on Thursday, restoring the border's integrity.

The joint effort with UNIFIL serves as a testament to the ongoing commitment to maintaining peace and stability along the Israel-Lebanon border.

Kobi Gidon / GPO Israeli President Isaac Herzog and a group of female IDF soldiers, at Israel's northern border with Lebanon.

Amidst this escalating tension, the United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, known as UNIFIL, has stated its active engagement with both parties to de-escalate the situation.

