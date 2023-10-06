Security source to i24NEWS: Hezbollah intended to build observation post on Israeli territory

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) surveillance detected the beginning of construction work near the blue line and worked with UNIFIL to have it removed

A security source told i24NEWS that a concrete infrastructure removed by the Lebanese army on Thursday, and which crossed the blue line into Israeli territory in an enclave near the Moshav of Shtula, belonged to the terrorist organization Hezbollah and was intended to be used as an observation post.

The source said that Wednesday night, IDF surveillance detected the beginning of construction work near the blue line. From that moment the Israeli forces were in constant surveillance of the area and the infrastructure with several means of observation.

The source explained that the concrete infrastructure was intended to be used by Hezbollah as a foundation of a structure.

“We removed the infrastructure even before construction began on the building, which we believe was to be used as an observation post by the terrorist organization Hezbollah,” the source told i24NEWS. “We emphasize that the concrete infrastructure did not pose a risk to any Israeli citizen or town.”

From the moment of identification and after careful inspection, both by UNIFIL and the IDF, it was determined that the concrete infrastructure was built several meters beyond the blue line, into Israeli territory.

From the moment the topographical inspection was completed and it was established that there was a violation of resolution 1701, a dialogue began with UNIFIL, at the end of which the Lebanese army prepared to remove the infrastructure. The removal operation was accompanied by engineering forces from the 91st Division as well as other security forces. It was a quick operation by the division - from the moment of identification to the moment of removal.

The source stated that all activity is being done in full coordination with UNIFIL and in their presence, with the aim of enforcing Resolution 1701 and not allowing the sovereignty of the State of Israel to be violated.

“It is important to understand the topographic nature of the area where the concrete infrastructure was established - a very mountainous area, in an enclave,” the source explained.

“Immediately after removing the concrete slab, we placed a fence in order to create tactical clarity in the area where the blue line passes. This comes as part of the territorial organization project that the division has been carrying out for the past year. The purpose of the project is to organize the territory for combat by clearing the area of trees and marking where the blue line passes while utilizing every last centimeter.”

The source added that there continues to be a state of full routine in the area.

“This is part of an ongoing activity to maintain the border area. All with the aim of enabling the continuation of the daily lives of the residents of the north, citizens of Israel and travelers in the region.”