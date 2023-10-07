LIVEBLOG: Rockets launched from Gaza, Hamas terrorists infiltrate southern Israel
The IDF has confirmed that Hamas terrorists infiltrated into Israeli border towns next to Gaza Strip
Sirens alerting residents to incoming rockets blared across southern regions surrounding Gaza, Negev areas, and the greater Tel Aviv region in the early hours of Saturday.
Magen David Adom ambulance service reported that their medical teams were currently attending to a 70-year-old woman in critical condition, and another man who is trapped following a direct rocket strike in the Gederot Regional Council. Additionally, MDA is providing treatment to a 20-year-old man with moderate injuries caused by rocket shrapnel in Yavne.
Furthermore, emergency responders are swiftly reacting to reports of rocket impacts in Yavne, Ashkelon, and Kfar Aviv, which is near Ashdod.
The military has stated that they are conducting an investigation and will soon release additional information regarding the incidents.
🔴 Israeli army says it is now in a state of readiness for war and has called up reservists 🔴
🔴 The IDF has begun attacking Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip 🔴
🔴 Red alert rocket sirens blare in Jerusalem 🔴
🔴 Current number of wounded in Israel:
16 total wounded, including:
1 dead
2 in severe condition
6 in moderate condition
7 in light condition
Hamas claims to have launched 5,000 rockets into Israel this morning
🔴 Confirmed Israeli casualty 🔴
A 70-year-old woman has died after being hit by rocket shrapnel in southern Israel
Video: Hamas terrorists infiltrate southern Israel
Statement from the IDF: "A number of terrorists have infiltrated into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Residents in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip have been asked to stay in their homes. Details to follow."
Statement from the Prime Minister's office:
"Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is now on his way to Karia to carry out a situation assessment with the participation of all the heads of the security establishment."
🔴 Report: Hamas terrorists have infiltrated multiple southern Israeli cities and communities, firing on local police and civilians 🔴
🔴 Red alert rocket sirens blare in central Israel including Tel Aviv 🔴
🔴 Several rocket hits confirmed during rocket barrage throughout south and central Israel 🔴
Several wounded reported: 1 woman wounded in critical condition, 1 man in moderate condition in separate locations
🔴 Multiple rocket hits confirmed in southern and central Israel from rocket barrage, at least two wounded 🔴
🔴 Heavy rocket barrage launched from Gaza toward south and central Israel, including Tel Aviv 🔴