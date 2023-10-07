The IDF has confirmed that Hamas terrorists infiltrated into Israeli border towns next to Gaza Strip

Sirens alerting residents to incoming rockets blared across southern regions surrounding Gaza, Negev areas, and the greater Tel Aviv region in the early hours of Saturday.

The IDF has also confirmed that Hamas terrorists infiltrated into Israeli border towns next to Gaza Strip.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1710510395310383192 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Magen David Adom ambulance service reported that their medical teams were currently attending to a 70-year-old woman in critical condition, and another man who is trapped following a direct rocket strike in the Gederot Regional Council. Additionally, MDA is providing treatment to a 20-year-old man with moderate injuries caused by rocket shrapnel in Yavne.

Furthermore, emergency responders are swiftly reacting to reports of rocket impacts in Yavne, Ashkelon, and Kfar Aviv, which is near Ashdod.

The military has stated that they are conducting an investigation and will soon release additional information regarding the incidents.