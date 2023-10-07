'This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens' says the Israeli premier as terrorists infiltrate

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared "we are at war" on Saturday, after the Hamas terrorist organization launched an all multi-front attack on Israel. The latest casualty count was at least 22 dead and over 540 in hospitals.

"Citizens of Israel," Netanyahu opened his public address, also posted on X (formerly Twitter). "We are at war, not in an operation or in rounds, but at war."

"This morning, Hamas launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. We have been in this since the early morning hours," the Israeli prime minister described, the IDF has since called it "Operation Iron Swords."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1710583005230575705 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"I convened the heads of the security establishment and ordered – first of all – to clear out the communities that have been infiltrated by terrorists. This currently is being carried out," Netanyahu stated.

Hamas terrorists had infiltrated Israel by land, sea, and air. The Gaza Strip border security fence was destroyed, allowing pickup-trucks with machine guns to pass through. Militants had also taken to para-gliders and rubber boats to sneak in, as well as underground tunnels.

"At the same time, I have ordered an extensive mobilization of reserves and that we return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," the Israeli prime minister announced.

There had been non-stop rocket fire from 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, and multiple flashpoints in southern Israel where Hamas terrorists had overtaken a military base, a city and several villages.

"In the meantime, I call on the citizens of Israel to strictly adhere to the directives of the IDF and Home Front Command. We are at war and we will win it," Netanyahu concluded.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1710587776368840876 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“The Hamas [terrorist organization] has made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war against the State of Israel. IDF troops are fighting against the enemy at every location," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in an earlier statement.

"I call on all of Israel’s citizens to follow security instructions," he added. "The State of Israel will win this war.”

"In accordance with assessments by Israel’s defense establishment, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant has announced a 'special security situation' in Israel’s homefront, within a 0-80 km radius from the Gaza Strip," a ministry statement declared in the morning, later expanded into a national civil emergency.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1710606566913651152 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"In order to avoid confrantions on additional fronts, like we have seen in Operation Guard of the Walls, and to avoid disturbances in hundreds of points throughout the country, the National Security Minister [Itamar Ben-Gvir] instructed for a civil national emergency to be declared throughout the State of Israel," a statement declared.

"This will allow law enforcement to utilize additional responsibilities. The declaration is expected to enter in the evening hours," it added.

Follow the i24NEWS liveblog for up-to-date accounts of Operation Iron Shields >>