LIVEBLOG: Israeli toll from Hamas attacks at over 300 dead, 1,600 wounded; Netanyahu declares war
Israel has retaken most of its southern villages that Hamas took control of yesterday in a surprise attack, IDF confirms Israelis kidnapped to Gaza Strip
More than 300 Israelis have lost their lives in a surprise large-scale attack by the Palestinian terror group Hamas on Saturday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the attack by vowing to reduce the group's Gaza hideouts to "rubble."
Over 1,600 people were reported wounded as a result of Hamas's massive rocket barrage, ground, air, and sea offensive, marking one of the bloodiest escalations of the conflict in decades.
Throughout the night, intense gun battles ensued between Israeli forces and hundreds of Hamas fighters in at least 22 locations across Israel, with at least two incidents involving gunmen holding hostages, as confirmed by the army.
The army described the situation, stating, "Terrorists rampaged and broke into homes, massacring civilians."
Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the nation, declaring, "We are at war," following Hamas's multi-pronged attack at dawn.
He issued a stern warning to the people of Gaza, urging them to evacuate immediately, as Israel prepared to respond with full force. Netanyahu emphasized, "We'll strike them to the bitter end and avenge with force this black day they brought on Israel and its people." He further pledged to turn all locations in which Hamas operated, and the areas it used as hideouts, into rubble.
"What happened today is unprecedented in Israel, and I will see to it that it does not happen again."
🔴 Residents in the town of Eshkol near the Gaza Strip are reporting that Hamas terrorists have just crossed the Border and entered the settlement
🔴 IDF announces the death of at least 26 soldiers in Saturday's fighting against Hamas
🔴 Hostile aircraft intrusion alert for Israeli communities near the Gaza border 🔴
A drone infiltration alert was activated in Tkuma and Yizre'am Farm
🔴 IDF says 8 southern Israeli communities are still under threat from Hamas terrorists on the ground
🔴 Shooting reported towards Israel from southern Lebanon
Explosions were heard near Shebaa Farms and the Kfar Shuba Hills in northern Israel, IDF responds with artillery
IDF hits Hamas infrastructure in Gaza overnight
🔴 IDF statement on liberation of souther towns
IDF spokesman: "We neutralized most of the significant battles in the South and began to evacuate residents. We have long days ahead of us. There were battles in which commanders and fighters fought heroic battles against terrorists, and some of them also fell"
If you're just catching up, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke last night on the situation, saying that Israel is "at war" following the deadly Hamas attacks.
IDF works to retake southern villages
Two hostages were rescued in Ofakim overnight, the terrorists were eliminated.
Control of the police station in Sderot was gained, ten terrorists were eliminated