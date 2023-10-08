Israel has retaken most of its southern villages that Hamas took control of yesterday in a surprise attack, IDF confirms Israelis kidnapped to Gaza Strip

More than 300 Israelis have lost their lives in a surprise large-scale attack by the Palestinian terror group Hamas on Saturday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the attack by vowing to reduce the group's Gaza hideouts to "rubble."

Over 1,600 people were reported wounded as a result of Hamas's massive rocket barrage, ground, air, and sea offensive, marking one of the bloodiest escalations of the conflict in decades.

Throughout the night, intense gun battles ensued between Israeli forces and hundreds of Hamas fighters in at least 22 locations across Israel, with at least two incidents involving gunmen holding hostages, as confirmed by the army.

The army described the situation, stating, "Terrorists rampaged and broke into homes, massacring civilians."

Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the nation, declaring, "We are at war," following Hamas's multi-pronged attack at dawn.

He issued a stern warning to the people of Gaza, urging them to evacuate immediately, as Israel prepared to respond with full force. Netanyahu emphasized, "We'll strike them to the bitter end and avenge with force this black day they brought on Israel and its people." He further pledged to turn all locations in which Hamas operated, and the areas it used as hideouts, into rubble.

"What happened today is unprecedented in Israel, and I will see to it that it does not happen again."

