Shooting from Lebanon into northern Israel, IDF responds with artillery

On Sunday morning, gunfire originating from Lebanon struck northern Israel, particularly in the Mount Dov area.

In response to the incident, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) promptly launched artillery fire into the affected region. No casualties have been reported.

The IDF remains vigilant and well-prepared to handle any potential scenarios, prioritizing the safety and security of the State of Israel's residents, confirmed their spokesperson.

This incident follows closely on the heels of Hamas resuming hostilities against Israel on Saturday. In a surprise attack, they unleashed a barrage of thousands of rockets and took multiple civilians and soldiers hostage.

Israel has already reported nearly 2,000 wounded and 300 fatalities.

