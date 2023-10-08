Terrorists massacre southern Israeli communities on the streets, some held hostage in homes, others kidnapped back to the Gaza Strip to be used as human shields

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began evacuating residents living within two and a half miles from the border with the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli Channel 12, following a war that erupted on Saturday with the Hamas terrorist group.

According to the latest official numbers, at least 300 Israelis have died and thousands were wounded. Some reports indicate that the number of fatalities has already risen to 350 on Sunday morning, many of whom were civilians brutally massacred by Hamas terrorists.

Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, under the leadership of Hamas and the participation of other terror groups from the enclave, were able to break through the border security fence and infiltrate Israel. It was a multi-pronged attack by air, sea and land.

Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90 The scene where a rocket fired from Gaza into Southern Israel, hit and caused damaged in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon.

The aerial attack by Hamas included sophisticated drone attacks on IDF positions, paragliders penetrating into Israeli territory, and rubber boats landing on the shores of Israel. After the infiltrators breached the border fence, streams of terrorists in jeeps with machine guns took over towns and villages.

Southern Israeli communities were massacred on the streets, some held hostage in their homes, and others kidnapped back to the Gaza Strip. The IDF confirmed the situation, but did not have exact numbers.

The Hamas terrorist group claimed to have taken hundreds of hostages, including elderly and children, and said that the Israelis civilians will be used as human shields. While others, mostly soldiers that the terrorist group claims include high-ranking commanders, were taken to underground tunnels.

While Israel was still fighting to regain control of its southern communities, Hamas claimed that the surprise attack was supported by Iran. The U.S. on Saturday denied having intelligence that Tehran was supporting the onslaught. On Sunday, the Iranian-linked Hezbollah terrorist group started firing from Lebanon on Israeli military positions.

Israel Police Chief Yaakov Shabtai warned on Sunday that there was a state of alertness at the highest level, "for fear of terrorist attacks all over the country."

