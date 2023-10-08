LIVEBLOG: IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza overnight; Israel's death toll passed 700
American media report of Iran's involvement planning a surprise Palestinian assault, giving a final greenlit to an attack that killed at least 4 U.S. citizens
Israel entered its third day at with the Hamas terror group, following a surprise multi-front assault by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. The aerial attack included sophisticated drone attacks on IDF positions, paragliders penetrating into Israeli territory, and rubber boats landing on the shores.
After the Palestinian infiltrators breached the border fence, streams of terrorists in jeeps armed with machine guns started massacring civilians on the streets, and taking hostages back to the Gaza Strip.
The surprise assault has left more than 700 dead, hundreds taken hostage, and thousands wounded, all from many different nationalities and ages. Some U.S officials have compared the brutal Hamas onslaught to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.
On the first night, there were intense gun battles between Israeli forces and hundreds of Hamas terrorists in at least 22 locations across Israel.
A rave in southern Israel was later revealed to be the scene of a nightmarish attack by Palestinian terrorists, with over 260 bodies of young men and women being found.
When Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation, he declared, "We are at war." Echoed by the defense minister and the IDF Chief of Staff.
Netanyahu also issued a stern warning to the people of Gaza, urging them to evacuate immediately, as Israel prepared to respond with full force, "What happened today is unprecedented in Israel, and I will see to it that it does not happen again."
It was later revealed by the Wall Street Journal, on Sunday night, that Iran was involved in the planning of the surprise Palestinian assault and gave final greenlit last Monday.
CNN reported that there were also at least 4 U.S. citizens killed in the attack, with expectations for that number to rise.
Israeli Paratroopers continue searches in Sderot, amid 'stubborn fighting'
The IDF spokesperson said the paratroopers brigade "is in a stubborn fight," as the Israeli security forces carry out searches in the area and continued to thwart terrorists.
Senior IDF officers were conducting "searches with the fighters in the city of Sderot," the statement adding, saying the Israeli forces were working to clear the city of armed terrorists.
Israeli security forces clear area near Sderot of five terrorists
Earlier reports indicated terrorists near the southern city of Sderot, and Israeli security forces later confirmed that five terrorists were killed.
The city of Sderot stated that there had been no incident of hostages being held, on Monday morning.
Foreign nationals killed by Hamas
Thai Foreign Ministry said 12 of its citizens were killed, 8 wounded and 11 kidnapped in the Hamas attack in southern Israel.
IDF updates on Hamas terrorists killed
The Israeli army says since fighting began, over 400 terrorists have been killed by airstrikes inside Gaza, and hundreds more were killed or captured inside Israel.
IDF estimates almost a thousand terrorists entered Israeli territory at start of war
According to army estimates, between 800 and 1,000 terrorists entered Israeli territory on Saturday. They entered by exploiting some 80 gaps in the border security fence, and attacked 20 Israeli towns and 11 military bases.
Israeli Health Ministry updates casualty count of wounded to 2,382
Israel's Health Ministry updated on Monday that 2,382 people were wounded and evacuated to hospitals since the start of the war.
Of the wounded, 22 remain in critical condition, 345 seriously wounded, 462 moderate, 1,175 mild, 56 being treated for anxiety and 209 still in medical evaluation, the ministry added.
Israeli security forces arrest two Palestinians in Netivot
IDF clears Sha'ar HaNegev of a terrorists on site
"Update on the terrorist incident at the Sha'ar HaNegev - 3 terrorists were finally eliminated, scans were done and nothing was found," said a brief message.
"There is always a fear that more may come out of some tunnel," the IDF warned.
Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon updates wounded count from overnight attack
"From the direct hit to the building in Ashkelon: 17 wounded were brought to the Barzilai Medical Center. 1 seriously wounded person was transferred to the burn unit in Sheba [Tel Aviv]. 5 were hospitalized for observation. 11 anxiety patients were treated and discharged," the spokeswoman updated.
IDF Spokesman says attempt by 'Iranian emissaries' may lead to American attack
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari stated the U.S. may attack in response to acts by Iranian emissaries, during a press briefing between Sunday and Monday.
"We are in intelligence and operational coordination with the US military - Iran sees this, and if we see attempts by Iranian emissaries to act - maybe it will lead to an American attack," the IDF spokesman stated.
Hagari also response to allegations of a lack of equipment, saying "There is no shortage of equipment in the IDF. It takes time to move some of the equipment."
IDF Spokesman says 6 flashpoints remain, investigating terror tunnels
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari provided a press briefing, stating there were still terrorists in Israeli territory and the army was investigating the use of terror tunnels from the Gaza Strip.
"At this time there are 6 open fighting centers near the Gaza Strip," Hagari stated.
"About 70 terrorists infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri, and after an exchange of fire - most of them were killed," he added. "There are also terrorists who barricaded themselves in houses in the kibbutz."
"In Kfar Aza, a force identified 7 terrorists, and after an exchange of fire they escaped and are currently hiding in the kibbutz fields. Additional centers in Nirim, Alumim, Shaar Hanegev, Nir Oz and Holit," he concluded, "There are still terrorists on the ground."
Overnight, IDF attacked over 500 strategic targets in the Gaza Strip
"Fighter jets, helicopters, aircraft and artillery forces attacked many hundreds of targets belonging to the terrorist organizations Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in the Gaza Strip during the night."
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer releases statement on Hamas attack
Senior U.S. lawmaker Chuck Schumer released a statement after a briefing by the American State Department, as well as national security officials, which included other senior senate Republican and Democratic leaders.
"The viciousness and brutality of this unprecedented attack from Hamas targeting innocent civilians—children, families, seniors—is overwhelming and heart wrenching," Schumer posted on X (formerly), along with a full statement picture.
"We’ve seen unprecedented viciousness coming from Hamas aimed at innocent families and children," the Senate Majority leader from NY added in another tweet. "Everyone—no matter your views—should condemn this brutal act."
IDF releases the names of 16 more personnel that have been killed, 73 so far
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced early on Monday morning that it disclosed 16 additional personnel that fell in combat, saying the families were informed.
In addition to yesterday's disclosures, the death toll of IDF personnel rose to 73, while the total casualty count was over 700 and thousands wounded.
Heavy exchange of fire near southern Israeli city of Sderot
Iran delegation to the UN denies Iranian involvement with Hamas attack on Israel
The Iranian delegation to the United Nations denied reports that its country was involved in the Hamas attack on Israel.
"We stand by our unceasing support for Palestine. However, we are not involved in Palestine's response, because it is taken solely by it," the Iranian delegation stated.
"They [Israel] try to justify their failure and attribute it to Iran's intelligence and operational planning, and find it difficult to accept the fact that the intelligence community says they were defeated by a Palestinian organization," it added.
IDF informs it led a massive attack in Gaza overnight
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it attacked "widely" in the Gaza Strip, continuing continued to throughout the night and morning of Monday, to "deal a fatal blow to the capabilities of the terrorist organization Hamas."
"The IDF attacked a building where operatives of the terrorist organization Hamas were staying," a statement described. "At the same time, several operational headquarters of the terrorist organization were attacked," including a location associated with the senior Hamas naval force led by Muhammad Kashta.
"In addition, an operational asset used by the terrorist organization Hamas, located in the heart of a mosque in the Jabaliya region, was destroyed."
An asset used by Hamas, to gather intelligence and give targets for terrorism, was also destroyed, the statement concluded.
Gaza rocket hits residential building in southern Israeli city of Ashkelon
An eight-year-old was wounded by a direct hit on his home in southern Israel, he was referred to Barzilai Medical Center in a mild-to-moderate condition, along with a woman in her forties that suffered from shock.