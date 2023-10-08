LIVEBLOG: IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza overnight; Israel's death toll passed 700

American media report of Iran's involvement planning a surprise Palestinian assault, giving a final greenlit to an attack that killed at least 4 U.S. citizens

Israel entered its third day at with the Hamas terror group, following a surprise multi-front assault by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. The aerial attack included sophisticated drone attacks on IDF positions, paragliders penetrating into Israeli territory, and rubber boats landing on the shores.

After the Palestinian infiltrators breached the border fence, streams of terrorists in jeeps armed with machine guns started massacring civilians on the streets, and taking hostages back to the Gaza Strip.

The surprise assault has left more than 700 dead, hundreds taken hostage, and thousands wounded, all from many different nationalities and ages. Some U.S officials have compared the brutal Hamas onslaught to Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

On the first night, there were intense gun battles between Israeli forces and hundreds of Hamas terrorists in at least 22 locations across Israel.

A rave in southern Israel was later revealed to be the scene of a nightmarish attack by Palestinian terrorists, with over 260 bodies of young men and women being found.

When Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation, he declared, "We are at war." Echoed by the defense minister and the IDF Chief of Staff.

Netanyahu also issued a stern warning to the people of Gaza, urging them to evacuate immediately, as Israel prepared to respond with full force, "What happened today is unprecedented in Israel, and I will see to it that it does not happen again."

It was later revealed by the Wall Street Journal, on Sunday night, that Iran was involved in the planning of the surprise Palestinian assault and gave final greenlit last Monday.

CNN reported that there were also at least 4 U.S. citizens killed in the attack, with expectations for that number to rise.

