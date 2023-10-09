Hezbollah denied involvement in the infiltration. Reports indicate that the terrorists were Palestinians from Lebanon.

Along the Israeli-Lebanese border, four terrorists breached the fence and infiltrated Israeli territory, resulting in a swift response from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Two of the infiltrators have been confirmed dead.

Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, has denied any involvement in the operation.

The IDF, in response to the breach, took immediate action, killing a number of militants who crossed into Israeli territory. Helicopter gunships have been deployed to secure the area, with further details expected to emerge

Meanwhile, an alert in northern Israel was triggered by two launches of mortar bombs from Lebanese territory there were no casualties, as one of the launches landed in Lebanese territory.

Hezbollah has distanced itself from the incident, denying any responsibility for the infiltration or the mortar attacks. As the IDF continues its efforts to secure the border and gather more information about the infiltrators, tensions remain high along the Israeli-Lebanese border.