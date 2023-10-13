LIVEBLOG: Death toll at over 1,300, Israel tells UN to evacuate northern Gaza Strip
Israel has warned the United Nations to evacuate all Palestinian civilians from the northern Gaza Strip as it continue to hit Hamas terror targets
Israel entered its seventh day of war after Hamas's surprise combined attack from the Gaza Strip. Amid continuing rocket fire from Gaza, Israel has continued airstrikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.
After a visit from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, many other world leaders are expected to land on Israel on Friday, including: U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin, The President of the European Commission, Germany's foreign minister, Canada's foreign minister, Italy's foreign minister, and the President of the European Parliament.
To catch up on the events of the war from Thursday, CLICK HERE.
Initial reports of a direct rocket hit on a house in Ashkelon, no injuries reported
Jordanian forces use tear gas to prevent protestors from reaching border with Israel amid Hamas call for 'Day of Rage'
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Heavy rocket barrage fired towards Ashkelon and southern Israeli communities after hours of quiet
IDF spokesperson says the military has so far notified families of 120 hostages being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Jordan
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Israeli diplomat in China stabbed in possible terrorist attack
Israel's foreign ministry: "An Israeli employee at the Israeli embassy in Beijing was attacked today (not in the embassy compound area)
The employee is being treated in a hospital and is in a stable condition.
The background to the attack is being investigated."
Read more HERE.
Hamas claims Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip has killed 13 hostages, including foreigners, held by the group
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin lands in Israel
Iran's foreign minister has met with Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah, this morning in Beirut
Hundreds of Jordanians are marching towards the border fence with Israel as part of the call from Hamas for a 'Day of Rage' - report
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Watch: The links between ISIS and Hamas
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Jewish Federations launch $500m campaign to support Israel
The Jewish Federations of North America are launching a historic $500 million campaign to support the Jewish state and her people.
Already, Jewish Federations have allocated $10 million to 20 organizations providing emergency relief and support in Israel, including the Jewish Agency for Israel, JDC, World ORT, Israel Trauma Coalition, United Hatzalah, Magen David Adom, ZAKA, Barzilai Medical Center, and the Soroka Medical Center.
Israel's military estimates 2,500 terrorists entered Israel in Saturday’s invasion, 70% of them affiliated with Hamas - Israeli public broadcaster Kan
French President Macron sends message to Israelis in Hebrew
“This is not a war between Israelis and Palestinians, this is a war between terrorists and a civilized democratic state.
We stand with Israel and its citizens and support their legitimate right to retaliate against terror”
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Watch: Israeli Air Force jets hit 12 high-rise buildings in Gaza where Hamas terrorist military infrastructure was operational
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Watch: Thousands evacuate from Sderot amid constant rocket fire from Gaza
IDF says warplanes struck 750 Hamas military targets throughout the night across the Gaza Strip
"The IDF continues to vigorously attack terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip and tonight attacked about 750 military targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including Hamas underground tunnels, military compounds and posts, senior officials' houses that served as military headquarters, military depots, communication rooms and eliminated operatives in the terrorist organizations .
During the attacks, dozens of IDF fighter jets attacked many Hamas military targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including 12 high-rise buildings where the terrorist organization's military infrastructure was established. The 12 buildings were attacked in full synchronization between the fighter jets, in just one minute."
Lt. Col. E., the commander of Squadron 133, who led the attack on the buildings:
"The squadron's attacks in the Gaza Strip paralyzed vital assets of the enemy and thus harmed him in a substantial way. We will continue to protect the people of Israel and attack with strength and precision."
CNN: Hamas militants trained for deadly attack in plain sight, less than a mile from Israel’s border
According to their investigation, CNN says Hamas used a training site near the Erez crossing for the past two years training for the deadly attack on southern Israel. Videos from the terror group show Hamas terrorists training with paragliders and simulating attacks on Israeli military and civilian infastracture
Iran: Fighting against Israel may expand to 'new fronts'
Iran has said that fighting against the Israeli regime, which has brought the Gaza Strip under a hugely deadly and destructive war, may expand to new fronts.
This comes after Iranian foreign minister arrived in Beirut.
Noa Kirel sings Hatikva before Brooklyn Nets game
Overnight, Israeli superstar Noa Kirel, who represented the nation at this year's Eurovision, sang Israel's anthem before a friendly preseason game between the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and Israeli second division side Maccabi Ra'anana in New York
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .