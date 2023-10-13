Israel has warned the United Nations to evacuate all Palestinian civilians from the northern Gaza Strip as it continue to hit Hamas terror targets

Israel entered its seventh day of war after Hamas's surprise combined attack from the Gaza Strip. Amid continuing rocket fire from Gaza, Israel has continued airstrikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

After a visit from U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, many other world leaders are expected to land on Israel on Friday, including: U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin, The President of the European Commission, Germany's foreign minister, Canada's foreign minister, Italy's foreign minister, and the President of the European Parliament.

To catch up on the events of the war from Thursday, CLICK HERE.