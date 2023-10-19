On Thursday, the IDF utilized suicide drones to neutralize 9 terrorists in West Bank city of Tulkarem

Israeli security forces have expanded and intensified counterterrorism operations within the West Bank region.

The focus of these operations: dismantling Hamas terrorist cells.

Recent overnight activities resulted in the apprehension of more than 80 wanted suspects, with an overwhelming majority of them linked to Hamas. This marks a significant step in their ongoing efforts to thwart terrorism in the area.

Thursday morning saw an exchange of fire between Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and armed terrorists in the West Bank. The fighting reportedly took place near Noor al-Shams refugee camp.

Later, the IDF deployed a suicide mini drone to neutralize a terror cell in Tulkarem. The drone's attack led to the elimination of nine Hamas-linked terrorists.

Overnight, more than 80 wanted suspects were apprehended, 63 of which were identified as Hamas operatives. Additionally, a substantial number of weapons were confiscated.

One of the missions that took place overnight included the demolition of the residence belonging to Ahmed Yasin Jidan, the terrorist responsible for a fatal shooting attack near Kedumim, which resulted in the loss of IDF soldier Staff Sergeant Shilo Yosef Amir during the past summer.

During the mission to demolish the terrorist's residence, a violent riot erupted in the town of Burdus, instigated by approximately 20 suspects. These individuals hurled Molotov cocktails and other objects at the forces while blocking routes with burning tires and trash cans. An explosive device exploded and resulted in 10 IDF soldiers wounded, including one in serious condition. The IDF Special Forces responded by firing and killed several terrorists.

Currently, the soldiers have been evacuated to receive treatment at Meir Hospital.

Since October 7th, these intensified operations have led to the apprehension of 524 wanted suspects across the West Bank. Of those, more than 330 are believed to be operatives of Hamas.