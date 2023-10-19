U.S. intercepts drones, missiles launched by Houthi rebels, some likely aimed at Israel

A source told i24NEWS that Saudi Arabia intercepted at least one missile launched from Yemen

The Pentagon has confirmed that the USS Carney destroyer shot down three land-attack cruise missiles fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

While the precise target of the missiles remains unclear, they were observed heading north along the Red Sea, with some evidence suggesting that they were targeting Israel.

A source told i24NEWS that in addition to the U.S. warship's intervention, the Saudi military also intercepted at least one of the missiles launched from Yemen. Additionally, the source noted that there was also the interception of 15 drones simultaneously, suggesting a coordinated effort to carry out these attacks.

Iran is widely known for backing the Houthi rebels in Yemen, and are well known for their use of drones.

This, paired with the revelation that Israel was informed immediately after the incident hints at the possibility that the missiles may have been intended for Israel. The situation is currently under review by the Pentagon, which is gathering further information to assess the intentions of the foiled attack.