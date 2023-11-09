The incident claimed the life of MGB soldier Rose Lubin and revealed a serious disciplinary and operational failure on the part of one of the officers

In the aftermath of the deadly stabbing attack near the Shalem station in Jerusalem on Monday, a Border Police officer has been transferred from his position following the findings of an investigation.

The investigation determined that the officer, whose name has not been disclosed, abandoned his post and acted in complete opposition to orders and instructions during the attack.

In response to the serious breach of conduct, Border Guard Commander Brigadier Yitzchak made the decision to remove the officer from his position and transfer him to continue serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"The women and men of the Border Guard are at the forefront of action and fighting, as a force we are entrusted with the safety and well-being of the public - and in accordance with the great authority there is responsibility to the same degree," stated Border Police Commander Brigadier Yitzhak.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Israeli security forces and rescue forces at the scene of a stabbing attack outside a police station in Jerusalem's Old City

"The Border Police is a force that engraves on its flag professionalism in accordance with a clear and distinct moral compass. In places where we understand that there is a failure, we will not compromise and we will handle it with determination and commanding courage, while drawing lessons and expressing full transparency."