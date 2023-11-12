IDF opens more evacuation routes in Gaza Strip, particularly for Al-Shifa hospital

The Israel Defense Forces says it had also protected civilians in Gaza that were found in the Al-Shati refugee camp, evacuating them while under fire

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday that it would allow passage from several hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip, so the population could move southward for protection.

Following repeated calls for residents to evacuate from the northern area of the Gaza Strip for their own protection, in view of the military activity taking place in the area, the IDF said in a statement that the new passage would be open for Al-Shifa, Ranteesi, and Nasser.

“In recent days, a senior officer in Israel’s Coordination and Liaison Administration to Gaza spoke with the manager of the Shifa Hospital multiple times and presented him with possible passages from the hospital,” the IDF said in the statement.

“IDF soldiers opened and secured a passage which enables the civilian population to evacuate, on foot and by ambulances, from the Shifa, Rantisi and Nasser hospitals,” the statement added.

“The Hamas terrorist organization continues to use civilian structures in the Gaza Strip, including hospitals, for its terrorist activity,” the IDF concluded.

The IDF announced earlier on Sunday that heavy fighting broke out in the Al-Shati refugee camp, and a civilian population was identified inside a building, as such the soldiers established a safe evacuation route for the civilians, but came under fire by terrorist cells.

In another encounter in the past day, Israeli soldiers identified a terrorist squad that had barricaded a residential building in the area and were able to eliminate the threat with aerial support.