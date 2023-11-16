Israeli defense minister announces 'advancing to the next stage' in Gaza Strip

During an assessment alongside the IDF Deputy Chief of Staff, Gallant emphasizes 'there are significant findings' at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced on Thursday a “next phase” of the operation in Gaza, during a situational assessment overviewing the military’s progress, particularly with the latest activity in the Al-Shifa Hospital complex.

"I arrived today at the headquarters of the division whose special forces also operate inside the Shifa hospital,” Gallant began his situational assessment alongside the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Deputy Chief of Staff and other senior officers.

The IDF earlier said it found signs of significant underground infrastructure located under Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital, as well as “definite information that indicates a connection between Hamas activity in the hospital and the issue of the hostages.”

“There are significant findings. We are working with precision and determination. We have completed taking over and clearing the western part of Gaza City and are now advancing to the next stage of the offensive,” the Israeli defense minister declared.

“The forces are working precisely, determinedly, decisively, with a very high coordination between the air, sea, and land forces, accompanied by a very strong and encompassing intelligence,” he added.

"The more we expand this operation, increase the pressure on Hamas and erode more headquarters, damage more tunnels, eliminate more operatives, and bring down more heads of organizations, the greater the chance of returning our abductees, because this enemy only understands power and we are explaining what power is.”

"Here, in this place, the background noises are not heard, only the thunder of the cannons, the chains of tanks and the very precise movement of the infantry fighters and the special forces,” Gallant concluded.