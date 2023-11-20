IDF releases names of 2 soldiers killed in Gaza, Sergeants Yinon Tamir and Dvir Barazani

Both fallen soldiers were serving in the 890th Battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade, and were killed during operational activity in the northern Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday morning released the names of two more soldiers killed during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

Staff Sergeant Dvir Barazani, from Jerusalem, was a fighter in the 890th Battalion, the Paratroopers Brigade, and fell in an operational activity in the northern Gaza Strip. He was 20-years-old when he was killed.

Sergeant Yanon Tamir, from Pardes Hana-Karkur, was a fighter in the 890th Battalion, the Paratroopers Brigade, and fell in an operational activity in the northern Gaza Strip. He was 20-years-old when he was killed.

Their deaths bring the total number of Israeli soldiers killed during operational activity inside Gaza to 64, though more were killed outside of the Strip since the operation began.

IDF Spokesperson IDF fallen reserve soldiers - Sergeant major Rani Tahan (L), Major Chen Yahalom, and Master sergeant Yakir Biton.

On Sunday evening it was announced that Major (res.) Chen Yahalom, 35-years -old, from Kfar Azar, an officer in the 8159th Battalion of the Artillery Corps had died, reportedly in a car accident.

IDF Spokesperson IDF soldiers Captain Roey Biber, 28 (L); and Sergeant Binyamin Meir Airley, 21.

Over the weekend there were 10 other soldiers that IDF released their names, after their families were notified. On Sunday there were Master Sergeant (res.) Yakir Biton, 34-years-old, from Jerusalem; Sergeant Major (res.) Rani Tahan, 40-years-old, from Kibbutz Sde Nehemia; Captain (res.) Roey Biber, 28-years-old, from Tzur Moshe; and Sergeant Binyamin Meir Airley, 21-years-old, from Beit Shemesh.

27a copyright law Israel IDF names 6 fallen soldiers.

On Saturday the IDF released the names of Sergeant Shlomo Gortovnik, 21, from Modi'in; Lieutenant Eden Provisor, 21, from Alfei Menashe; Sergeant Adi Malkh Harav, 19, from Beit Jan; Sergeant Shachar Friedman, 21, from Jerusalem; Warrant Officer Jamal Abbas, 23; and Master Sergeant (res.) David (Dudi) Digmi, 43, from Rishon Lezion.