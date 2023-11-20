IDF provides sneak peek into operational activity of Unit 504 intelligence efforts

The Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate activity includes thousands of phone calls, millions of evacuation alert messages to residents, and interrogations

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday afternoon revealed some of the operational activity of its Unit 504, within the Military Intelligence Directorate (AMAN), since the war erupted on October 7.

Starting with Unit 504 troops fighting together with ad-hoc battalions that were the first responders to the Hamas surprise attack, during which the terrorist organization infiltrated Israel by land, sea and air. The IDF troops were also active in helping civilians evacuate the area.

Israeli soldiers stand guard in Kibbutz Be'eri, near the border with Gaza, southern Israel.

The military intelligence unit were active in gathering the findings of the attack, and the ensuing massacres carried out by Hamas terrorists, while in the field, which led to a new facility being opened in the southern area to conduct investigations in real time.

The investigations included interrogations of 300 terrorists, from all the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, who provided locations of underground terror tunnels, headquarters and ammunition depots, as well as exposing Hamas’s methods of operation, and assimilation efforts within the civilian population.

“We received thousands of phone calls from collaborators, on orders of magnitude never before seen in the unit. It is evident that the residents of the Gaza Strip are not satisfied with the barbaric conduct of Hamas, the ordinary citizen understands that Hamas is bringing a disaster on the residents of Gaza that will be difficult for them to recover from,” a senior official in Unit 504 was quoted in the IDF statement.

The statement explained the Unit’s four main goals as providing support for the ground operation, intelligence gathering to incriminate targets, leading the evacuation effort and ensuring the civilian population in Gaza evacuate southward.

The unit operated a variety of tools, in an effort to evacuate the civilian population from the northern Gaza Strip, described as over 30,000 phone calls made in a short time, over 10 million text messages, over nine million recorded messages, as well as scattering about four million flyers and leaflets from the air and land calling on the population to evacuate.

“Each and every investigation leads to the incrimination of new locations and the human intelligence that emerges from the Gaza Strip and the interrogations of the captives in collaboration with the Shin Bet, is an inseparable layer of the complete intelligence picture. The information that emerges in the interrogations of the captives is very valuable,” the official concluded about the efforts that led to over 300 new terrorist incriminations in the Strip and the elimination of over 100 targets.