Overviewing IDF gains in Gaza as a ceasefire looms

Israel estimates about 10 percent of the Palestinian terrorist organizations' fighting forces were killed, and 30 percent of underground tunnels destroyed

After gaining control of the northern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) estimated about 4,000 terrorists were killed, so far, which amounts to ten percent of the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) fighting force.

Alongside the casualties, about 30 percent of Hamas's underground infrastructure in the north of Gaza has been demolished. Furthermore, scores of battalion commanders have been killed in these efforts, which has shattered the terrorist organization’s chain of command.

The northern Gaza Strip has been where the bulk of the terrorist organizations’ rockets were stored, as can be evidently seen by the drastic decrease in fire on Israel's center. The IDF has also said Hamas' political control in the north ended for weeks as hundreds of thousands of Gazans evacuated south.

"They are moving because they understand that Hamas has lost control in the north, and that the south is safer. A safer area, where they receive medicine, water and food. They understand it's an improvement,” IDF Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, stated on November 8.

Now, the IDF is beginning fighting in the Jabaliya sector, which is considered a fortified Hamas complex with heavy concentration of military assets and has not yet been taken. The fighting for this area will not only be heavy but the ceasefire gives the terrorist factions an opportunity to regroup, reestablish chains of command and reposition its war machines with 90 percent of its fighting force remaining.

Even after Jabaliya is taken, which could come a higher cost than before the ceasefire, the war must inevitably move south. So long as Hamas remains, the mission to eradicate the terrorist organization is not over. A full half of its forces are estimated to be spread around the rest of Gaza.