General Herzi Halevi conducted operation assessment of the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported on Thursday that Herzi Halevi, the Chief of the General Staff, earlier on Wednesday met with with the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command and the Commander of the 36th Division inside the Gaza Strip. He conducted an operational assessment of the ground offensive.

"We are trying to connect the goals of the war, so that the pressure from the ground operation brings about the ability to also achieve the goal of this war, to create the conditions for the release of the abducted hostages," he stated.

IDF Spokesperson The Chief of the General Staff met with the brigade commanders of the 36th Division, inside the Gaza Strip on November 23.

"We are not ending the war. We will continue until we are victorious, going forward and continuing in other Hamas areas. I'm very proud of you, you are doing an outstanding job."

