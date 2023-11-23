Israel and Germany finalize $3.6 billion Arrow 3 missile defense system deal

The signing ceremony at the Defense Ministry Headquarters in Tel Aviv was attended by high-ranking officials, including the German Ambassador to Israel

After a prolonged process marked by various hurdles, Israel and Germany have officially sealed the agreement for Germany's acquisition of Israel's Arrow 3 missile defense system.

The deal, valued at approximately $3.6 billion, reached its conclusion when Defense Ministry director-general Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir inked the agreement on Thursday.

This milestone concludes years of negotiations, involving multiple stakeholders, including Israel, Germany, and the US. Washington's approval was vital, given its partnership with Jerusalem in developing the system.

In a significant move earlier this year, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's visit to Germany led to the signing of pivotal documents, advancing the deal's progress.

The signing ceremony at the Defense Ministry Headquarters in Tel Aviv was attended by high-ranking officials, including the German Ambassador to Israel, Mr. Steffen Seibert, and Israel Aerospace Industries' CEO, Mr. Boaz Levy.

Ministry of Defense Spokesperson's Office Israel's Arrow 3 air and missile defense system.

The Arrow 3 missile defense system, hailed for its cutting-edge technology designed to intercept exo-atmospheric ballistic missiles, was showcased during its first operational interception, successfully neutralizing a target launched towards Israel in the Red Sea region during the ongoing conflict.

Spokesperson and Public Relations Division, Ministry of Defense

Beyond fortifying Israel's defense capabilities, the Defense Ministry emphasized its commitment to strengthening strategic alliances globally, intending to extend the sale of this advanced defense technology to other nations.