The latest operation in the West Bank brings the amount of wanted persons arrested to about 2,000 since the start of the war, over half associated to Hamas

Israeli security forces operated in the West Bank overnight, between Saturday and Sunday, arresting a terrorist suspected of carrying out a shooting attack in Huwara in which killed Shai Nigrekar, 60, and his son Aviad, 28, in August.

The terrorist was identified as Osama Issa Bani Fadl. His house had already been mapped for a potential demolition by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in August, before the suspect was apprehended.

According to an IDF statement, Bani Fadel was captured during an extensive counterterrorism operation in the Jenin refugee camp, which continued into Sunday morning.

Clashes broke out during the operation, resulting in six terrorists reportedly being killed and ten others wounded. Bani Fadel was found near the village of Akraba, near Nablus and was armed at the time of his arrest. He was handed over to the Shin Bet for interrogation.

Weapons found in the apartment where Osama Bani Fadel was found.

Further violent clashes broke out between the Israeli security forces and rioters using explosive devices. In total, five terrorists were killed during the operation and the IDF called in an "aircraft attack" on a terror cell that posed a grave danger.

"During the operation, engineering vehicles uncovered charges under and on the sides of the road intended to harm our forces. The fighters exchanged fire with the terrorists and killed five, injuring other terrorists," the IDF said in a statement provided later in the day.

"A number of terrorists who were injured by the airstrike were arrested by the fighters and handed over for further investigation by the security forces," the statement explained.

Israeli security forces arrested a total of 29 wanted person, seized weapons, ammunition, explosives and military equipment, as well as having destroyed an explosives manufacturing laboratory, according to the statement.

"Since the beginning of the war, approximately 2,000 wanted persons have been arrested," the statement added, concluding that "approximately 1,100 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas."