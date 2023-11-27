In total, 160 shelters were renovated in Ashkelon, 190 shelters in Nahariya and 40 shelters in Ma'alot-Tarshiha, both cities in the north of Israel

Israel's Defense Ministry announced the renovation and upgrading of public bomb shelters in three at-risk cities, in the south and north of the country, as part of a "Magan HaNorth" program.

The program broke ground last year in northern Israel, but was accelerated with the outbreak of the war and expanded to the southern city of Ashkelon as well, due to the security need as thousands of rockets are sent from Gaza.

In total, 160 shelters were renovated in Ashkelon, 190 shelters in Nahariya and 40 shelters in Ma'alot-Tarshiha, both cities in the north of Israel.

According to the announcement, about 200 additional shelters in the three cities are in an advanced stages of the renovation process, saying "the works are going on intensively and simultaneously."

These cities join the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, which had 229 shelters renovated and upgraded, and were already completed a few months ago.