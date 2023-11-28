IDF demolishes apartment of terrorist who killed Sergeant Maksym Molchanov

Israeli security forces operated in the West Bank overnight, between Monday and Tuesday, arresting 13 wanted persons and confiscating means of warfare

Israeli security forces operated in the West Bank overnight, between Monday and Tuesday, arresting 13 wanted persons and demolishing the apartment of a terrorist who killed Sergeant Maksym Molchanov in a ramming attack on August 31.

Molchanov immigrated to Israel from Ukraine several years ago, his parents still live in Kharkiv.

The apartment of the terrorist, Daoud Faiz, was located in the Deir Ammar village north of the West Bank city of Ramallah. The demolitions are conducted in part due to the Palestinian Authority pay-for-slay policy that financially rewards terror attacks on Israelis and Jews.

IDF Spokesperson Preparations for the demolition of the terrorist's apartment.

During the operation, violent clashes erupted in which suspects threw Molotov cocktails and stones, requiring the Israeli security forces to respond with crowd dispersal measures and shots were fired. A hit was detected according to a statement.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet internal security agency and Israel Border Police said in their joint statement that violent clashes also developed in the West Bank area of Dheisheh, while arresting two wanted persons. Explosives, Molotov cocktails and stones were thrown at the Israeli forces, who responded by shooting. Another hit was detected during this activity.

In a third operation, to arrest two wanted persons in the city of Tubas,, armed men shot at the Israeli security forces who responded by shooting, including a shoulder-fired missile toward a building where the arrested wanted persons were locked up. Injuries were detected.

IDF Spokesperson Military equipment and propaganda found and confiscated in the West Bank.

In the West Bank city of Hebron, the Israeli security forces located and confiscated M-16 weapons, knives, incendiary materials and military equipment. All of the wanted persons and means of warfare were transferred to security authorities.

"So far, since the beginning of the war, approximately 2,000 wanted persons,” the statement concluded about Israeli security forces operations in the West Bank, adding that “approximately 1,100 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas."