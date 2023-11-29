English
Clashes between IDF and Palestinians reported in Jenin, West Bank

Matthias Inbar

i24NEWS Defense Correspondent | @MatthiasInbar

IDF overnight operation in Jenin, West Bank on November 29.
The military is said to have conducted arrests of wanted persons and confiscated weapons

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) overnight on Wednesday conducted an anti-terrorist operation in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. Both Israeli military and Palestinian media reported clashes that occurred between the security forces and the local Palestinians.

According to the IDF, the latter "opened fire and started throwing explosives" at the troops. Israeli military responded with shooting, wounding "several terrorists."

The IDF also reported arresting multiple wanted persons without specifying the exact number. The military confiscated weapons and stated discovering hidden explosive devices.

