Jerusalem terror attack: 2 killed, 7 hospitalized in serious-to-light condition

Two terrorists were neutralized at the scene of the attack which took place at the entrance to Jerusalem

A 24-year-old Israeli woman was murdered Thursday morning, when two terrorists opened fire from their car at Givat Shaul junction, near the entrance to Jerusalem.

The young woman was declared dead at the scene. Shortly thereafter a 73-year-old man was declared dead. Nine additional people were wounded, five of them seriously, and were evacuated to Jerusalem area hospitals.

The terrorists reportedly came from East Jerusalem, and used an automatic weapon and a handgun. One of the terrorists was reportedly shot and in serious condition and the second one eliminated.

This is a developing story.