Victims of Jerusalem terror attack identified

2 women and 1 man were murdered in the attack on Thursday morning near the entrance to Jerusalem

Rabbi Elimelech Vaserman, 73, was murdered by 2 terrorists on Thursday morning in a shooting attack on a bus stop.

Religious Affairs Minister Michael Malchieli said Vaserman had served as a judge in the Rabbinical Court of Ashdod, calling him one of the most important and senior judges in the rabbinical court system.

Hanna Ifargan, 60, was the second victim to be identified. She was the director of Beit Yaakov Bnos Hadassah, a religious day school for girls in Beit Shemesh. Libia Dikman, 24, was confirmed dead at the scene of the attack.

Two terrorists from East Jerusalem carried out the shooting attack at a bus stop at the entrance of Jerusalem on Thursday morning using an M16 automatic rifle and a handgun. The brothers both served time in Israeli prisons and were affiliated with Hamas.

