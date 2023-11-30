The terrorist was reportedly neutralized at the scene

A car ramming attack at Beka'ot Checkpoint in the West Bank has left at least 2 Israeli soldiers wounded, according to initial reports which have since been confirmed by the IDF.

The IDF released a statement shortly after the attack: "A short while ago, a ramming attack was carried out at an IDF checkpoint adjacent to Moshav Beka'ot, in the Jordan Valley area. IDF soldiers at the scene shot and neutralized the assailant. Two IDF soldiers were lightly injured in the attack. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. Their families have been notified.

The forces are searching the area for additional suspects."

This is a developing story