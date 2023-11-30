IDF discloses some of its new arsenal being used operationally for first time

The Arrow defense system, Iron Sting mortar, Eitan APC, the Typhoon Mk-30c turret, Negev 7 machine-gun, Dagger aiming system, just some of the new equipment

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed on Thursday an updated list of newly used weapons and equipment from its arsenal, including the Dagger aiming system, Negev 7 machine-gun, Arrow defense system, Iron Sting mortar, Eitan APC, Typhoon Mk-30c turret, and more.

“The assimilation of the additional weapons and equipment has tremendous significance these days, as it helps the efficiency and security of the forces in the field, and leads us to successful and precise maneuvering in the dense Gaza Strip,” the IDF said in its press release.

The “Dagger” smart-shooter aim-assistance system, is now being used in its third generation, helping soldiers hit targets with 350 percent greater accuracy. It isn’t just any normal sight, it locates moving targets, whether a drone in the sky or a terrorist on the ground, and locks on to provide maximum precision with calculated ballistic deviations.

The updated Negev 7 machine-gun came into operational use for the first time, firing 7.62mm rounds that can penetrate extremely thick walls. The massive weapon has tremendous power and is more deadly than the Negev 5, which based upon its feedback from soldiers was able to make this new and improved weapon.

IDF Spokesperson IDF soldiers training on the new Negev 7 machine-gun.

The “Eitan” armored personnel carrier (APC), boasted most well-protected in the world with just one of the technologies revealed as the Iron Fist active protection system, and a new top speed of 55mph.

The 'Arrow' system and the 'Arrow 3' interceptor are designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside Earth’s atmosphere, and were used operationally for the first time in the war, after a launch towards Israel from Yemen. The 'Protective Sword' unit of the air defense system intercepted it with the help of this innovative system.

Named after two Gaza border communities, the new 'Holit' and 'Yated' shoulder-fired missiles have longer firing ranges and more destructive capacity, with a 50 percent larger size, than their predecessors. The multi-stage (rather than two-stage) activation mechanism also makes them safer. Certification for use only takes a few hours.

The new shoulder-fired missiles are designed for fighting in dense built-up areas, reaching places that cannot be entered with tanks, in order to destroy locations in which terrorists are hiding, and minimizing civilian casualties, particularly where artillery and mortars could not be fired safely.

IDF Spokesperson An IDF soldier demonstrating the use of a shoulder-fired missile launcher.

The new Typhoon Mk-30c variant, equipped with 200 ready to use rounds, and upgraded aiming system that provide greater accuracy.

The 'Ido' night vision device now provides the users with a three-dimensional image, even in closed and completely dark spaces, and it is modular, all of which eases the difficulty on the eyes over time. It is fitted on a combat helmet.

IDF Spokesperson An IDF soldier with the helmet-mounted "Ido" night-vision device.

The precision-guided 120mm mortar munition Iron Sting, with increased accuracy of strikes on terrorist targets in crowded areas, helping troops avoid collateral damage. It is guided with the help of a laser and GPS.