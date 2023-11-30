Israeli forces foil major weapons smuggling operation on Jordan border

"This marks the largest thwarting of smuggling on the Jordanian border"

In a joint operation, Southern District police officers, in collaboration with IDF forces from the 80th Division, successfully thwarted a massive weapons smuggling attempt along the Jordanian border.

The operation resulted in the arrest of a squad of four smugglers, residents of the Yeruham diaspora, and the seizure of an extensive cache of arms.

The operation, known as the "Jewel in the Arabah," intercepted an elaborate smuggling attempt, preventing the illegal importation of 137 weapons, 250 cartridges, and numerous weapon parts, valued at approximately 6 million shekels.

Superintendent Amir Cohen, commander of the Southern District, hailed the operation as a pivotal moment in their ongoing battle against illegal smuggling activities.

"This marks the largest thwarting of smuggling on the Jordanian border," Superintendent Cohen stated. "We remain relentless in our efforts, ceaselessly combating illegal activities and ensuring the safety of our region."

Follow live coverage of the war and current ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip>>>

The months-long covert investigation, led by the Defense Unit of the Negev Region in conjunction with Southern District intelligence units, targeted a network smuggling arms from Jordan into Israel. The operation involved specialized units and advanced technological tools deployed near the settlement of Tzofar.

Israel police spokesperson Weapons seized by Israeli police amid operation on April 18, 2019 to foil Jordanian smuggling mission.

On November 23, intelligence indicated an imminent smuggling attempt near the Jordanian border. Swift action by police forces, including the Defense Unit, YSM Negev, undercover units, and IDF air and ground forces, culminated in the apprehension of suspects attempting to smuggle arms across the border.

During the operation, authorities intercepted the suspects, resulting in the arrest of two smugglers and the network's manager, who attempted to evade capture. Seized from the smugglers were 137 weapons, including 120 pistols and 17 M16 rifles, along with firearm conversion parts and ammunition.

Israel's army spokesperson Israeli military confiscated drugs and weapons after a smuggling attempt at the Lebanese border on October 24, 2022.

The detained suspects, in their 20s and 30s from Yeruham, are being interrogated by the Negev region's defense unit, and their detention has been extended by the Be'er Sheva Magistrate's Court.

The operation's success was dedicated to the late Sergeant Major Alik Pozniakov of the Magen unit, honoring his contribution to the operation's preparations before his death in service.