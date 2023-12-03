IDF reports locating over 800 Hamas tunnel shafts in Gaza schools and mosques

Since the start of the ground operation, Israeli security forces are said to have destroyed 500 shafts, many of them hidden in civilian infrastructure

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday reported locating over 800 Hamas's tunnel shafts across Gaza since the start of the ground operation in the Strip. The troops are said to have destroyed about 500 shafts by blocking or exploding them.

According to the IDF statement, many of the shafts were discovered hidden in the civilian infrastructure: at schools, kindergartens, playgrounds and mosques. The tunnel entries are said to be critical in connecting terrorists' strategic assets.

After locating the shafts, the troops conduct research to "understand the characteristics of the tunnels and then prepare the underground route for its destruction", explained the IDF.

Most notably, the troops destroyed terrorist tunnel under Al-Shifa hospital earlier in November, prior to the temporary ceasefire that lasted a week.

