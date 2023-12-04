Israel's security forces report 2 killed, 29 arrested in West Bank raid

The IDF reported 2,150 arrested across the West Bank since start of the Israel-Hamas war

In the overnight joint operation on Monday in the city of Qalqilya, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Special Forces under Israel Security Agency Shin Bet in the overnight raid killed two terrorists and wounded several.

According to the IDF statement, one of the killed terrorists was Alaa Nazal, 29, from Qalqilya, the chief of the local terror squad. He is said to have recently carried out several shooting attacks as well as "received funding for his activities from the terrorist headquarters abroad."

IDF Spokesperson Weapons confiscated during overnight raid in the West Bank on December 4.

The forces also stated confiscating an M-16 gun and other weaponry.

Additionally, one IDF soldier is said have been wounded during the raid in the town of Silat a-Dahar near Jenin. According to the statement, an "armed men shot and threw an explosive device at the forces."

Two wanted persons were said to have been arrested during the operation in Silat a-Dahar, while in Jenin itself, the Menashe Brigade arrested six.

The IDF also reported that while raiding the villages of Tilat and Azon, it discovered weaponry used during shooting attack on Highway 5 on November 19.

Overall, the overnight operation across the West Bank resulted in 29 arrests. 2,150 wanted persons are said to have been arrested by Israeli security forces since October 7.

