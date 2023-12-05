IDF considers flooding Hamas's tunnels with seawater - report

Israel has 'assembled a system of large pumps it could use to flood Hamas’s network of tunnels,' reports WSJ citing U.S. officials

Israel has constructed a system of pumps allowing to flood Hamas's tunnel system in the Gaza Strip within weeks - an option, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is considering, said on Monday The Wall Street Journal citing U.S. officials. The tactic would destroy the underground network, pushing the terrorists - as well as anyone else hiding in the tunnels - outside.

The IDF "finished assembling large seawater pumps roughly one mile north of the Al-Shati refugee camp around the middle of last month. Each of at least five pumps can draw water from the Mediterranean Sea and move thousands of cubic meters of water per hour into the tunnels, flooding them within weeks," read the report.

IDF Spokesperson IDF soldiers find another weapon cache under a kindergarden in Gaza

According to the WSJ source, Israeli officials notified the United States about this plan in early November, which caused a discussion "weighing its feasibility and effect on the environment against the military value." There is, however, no knowledge of how close the IDF is to being able to execute the plan.

Israel is said to have neither approved of the tactic, nor ruled it out. Among the U.S. officials, the plan of disabling the tunnels has caused mixed reaction.

The IDF reported earlier on Sunday identifying over 800 tunnel shafts across the Gaza Strip and destroying approximately 500 of them. Many of the tunnel entrances are said to have been discovered within the civil infrastructure: schools, kindergartens, mosques.

Read more stories like this >>

• Washington cautious in sharing intel with Israel, says U.S. House Intelligence Chair >>

• IDF reports locating over 800 Hamas tunnel shafts in Gaza schools and mosques >>

• IDF uncovers terrorist tunnel in Gaza kindergarten >>