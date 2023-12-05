Hamas had detailed map of Israeli military base ahead of Oct.7 - report

'Arguably more detailed than would have been required by the IDF itself' map in Hamas's hands could have originated from 'inside sources'

Hamas had access to detailed map of an Israeli military base along with other highly sensitive information, reported on Tuesday The Guardian. An Israeli intelligence source said that such a knowledge could have only been updated relying on "inside knowledge," hinting towards spies presence inside Israel.

Earlier on Friday, NYT released a report based on a 40-page Hamas's plan of attack executed on October 7. The document is said to have circulated in the Israeli intelligence and military circles, but it was dismissed as it appeared "too ambitious."

Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90 Aftermath of the Hamas massacre at the site of the Nova music festival.

Among other documents recovered and made public, was "originally handwritten but recovered from a laptop detailed a plan to seize an IDF command post close to the Gaza border fence with two squads of soldiers, listing their weapons and roles and contains a careful hand-drawn map of the target location," said The Guardian.

The report called some of the intelligence "arguably more detailed than would have been required by the IDF itself."

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Les tombes des résidents du kibboutz Be'eri assassinés par le Hamas le 7 octobre

It is now believed that Hamas spent years in preparation for the October 7 attack that killed 1200 people in Israel, but there was also "last-minute" element in the decision-making of the group's operatives.

