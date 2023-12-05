In shadow of combat: How IDF artillery operates in Gaza

As the ground operation expands, the IDF discloses details of artillery troops operations in the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday reported on details of its artillery operations in the Gaza Strip amid expansion of the ground operation following the temporary truce as the troops are observing a recruitment day when .

Israeli military highlighted that artillery allows advancement of ground offensive by targeting terrorist terrorists with massive shelling. The IDF pointed out that it has been particularly helpful in the urban combat in the neighborhood of Shejaiya of Gaza City.

"The commander of the force made contact with the 282nd fire brigade and in a quick closing circle they fired massive artillery fire at the terrorists, destroying the enemy and allowing the Golani brigade to carry out the attack mission," read the statement.

It is also said that in a separate incident, the Givat brigade team is said to have been caught in an ambush, with dozens of terrorists opening fire towards the troops.

"The fighters in the field contacted the 215th fire brigade and asked for fire to rescue them - the artillery battalion came out to help, fired hundreds of shells near the troops and thereby enabled the destruction of the terrorists and secured the force."

