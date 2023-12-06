Near clinic and school in Gaza: Massive stockpile of rockets, drones and explosives

The IDF says 'this is further proof of the cynical use that the terrorist organization Hamas makes of the residents of the Gaza Strip as a human shield'

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed on Wednesday morning that it located one of the largest stockpiles of rockets, drones, and explosives near a school and a health clinic in the northern Gaza Strip.

During the activity of the 460th brigade of the 50th battalion the stockpile was found, which "contained hundreds of missiles and RPG launchers of various types, dozens of anti-tank missiles, dozens of explosive charges, long-range missiles aimed at the center of the State of Israel, dozens of grenades and unmanned aerial vehicles."

"The weapons were taken by the forces, some were detonated in the field and some were sent for further investigation," the IDF said in a statement.

"All of the terrorist infrastructures were found near civilian buildings in the heart of a civilian population. This is further proof of the cynical use that the terrorist organization Hamas makes of the residents of the Gaza Strip as a human shield," the IDF concluded.