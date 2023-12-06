IDF says soldier lightly wounded during West Bank arrest raid

During Israeli security forces' operation, laboratories for the preparation of explosives and underground shafts were destroyed, and 16 wanted persons arrested

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that a soldier was lightly wounded during an operation in the West Bank, and was referred for medical treatment at a hospital, after explosive devices were thrown at the Israeli troops and a firefight took place with terrorists.

The Israeli security forces concluded in a joint statement that laboratories for the preparation of explosives and underground shafts were destroyed, 16 wanted persons were arrested and many means of warfare were confiscated.

The IDF, Shin Bet internal security agency and the Israel Border Police operated in the Jenin refugee camp, beginning at noon on Tuesday and concluding in the early hours of Wednesday.

"During the activity, exchanges of fire developed and charges were thrown at the forces who responded by firing, and injuries were detected. Also, an IDF soldier was slightly injured and was referred for medical treatment at a hospital," the joint statement explained.

"In searches for weapons, the forces located and confiscated ten weapons, dozens of improvised explosive devices, thousands of shekels in terrorist funds, ammunition and military equipment," the statement added.

In total, 16 wanted person were arrested overnight throughout the West Bank, three of whom were associated with the terrorist organization Hamas. Furthermore, a printing press was sealed off for disseminating materials for the terror group.