Staff Sergeant Alemnew Emanuel Feleke and Sergeant Amit Bonzel fell in battle, during separate fighting in the Gaza Strip, two months into the war

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday morning the death of 2 soldiers, Staff Sergeant Alemnew Emanuel Feleke and Sergeant Amit Bonzel, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 85.

Staff Sergeant Alemnew Emanuel Feleke, from Kiryat Gat, was a fighter in the Dovdevan special forces unit of the commando brigade. He succumbed to his wounds sustained in a battle on December 5, while fighting in the south of the Gaza Strip. He was 22 years old at the time of his death.

Sergeant Amit Bonzel from Shoham, was a fighter and a platoon sergeant in a paratrooper patrol in the paratrooper brigade. He fell in battle in the center of the Gaza Strip, and was 22 years old at the time of his death.

In addition, three reserve fighters from the paratrooper patrol and another reserve fighter from Battalion 7008 were seriously injured in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip. They were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment, and their families were informed.

IDF Spokesperson Adi Shani, Yehonatan Malka, and Yochai Gur Hershberg

On Wednesday, two fighters were killed during fighting in the Gaza Strip, and a senior officer died in a military road accident in the south.

Sergeant First Class (res.) Yehonatan Malka, from Beer Sheba, was 23 years old at the time of his death. Sergeant Major (res.) Adi Shani, from Tzur Yitzhak, was 39 years old at the time of his death. And Lieutenant Colonel Yochai Gur Hershberg, from Philip Farms, was 52 years old at the time of his death.