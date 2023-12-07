Israeli security forces seal off printing press, office used for Hamas in West Bank

The Israel Defense Forces, Israel Border Police and the Shin Bet arrested 21 wanted persons and confiscated weapons, as well as a lathe of weapon production

Israeli security forces operated in the West Bank overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, arresting several suspects, confiscating weapons and explosives, and a building was sealed off for allegedly being financed by Hamas operatives.

Furthermore, a printing house that printed inflammatory materials for Hamas was also sealed off and a lathe for the production of weapons was confiscated, where a Carlo-type weapon was also found.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Shin Bet internal security agency, and the Israel Border Police conducted the operation, in which 21 wanted persons were arrested throughout the West Bank, including four operatives of the terrorist organization Hamas.

In the Nur Shams Camp in Tulkarm, five wanted persons were arrested and using engineering tools planted explosives were uncovered which were intended to harm the Israeli security forces. During the operation, terrorists shot and threw explosives at the soldiers who responded with fire.

Under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet, the IDF sealed off the branch offices of the Islamic Charity Association in Kfar Beit Omer, which was linked to the terrorist organization Hamas and used the organization's funds to employ and finance the organization's operatives.

The printing house that printed inflammatory materials for Hamas was sealed in Kfar al-Bira. During the operation, explosive charges were thrown and shots were fired at the Israeli soldiers, who responded with crowd dispersal measures and then live fire.

Since the war began, approximately 2,200 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the West Bank, about 1,100 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.