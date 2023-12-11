IDF discloses first operational use of 'Guided Provisions' deep inside Gaza

Another new technology Israel uses for the first time, in an operation codenamed "Gift From Heaven" to bring supplies to troops in the Gaza Strip

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) used another new technology operationally for the first time, called "Guided Provisions," as part of the war in Gaza. The airdrop operation was codenamed "Gift From Heaven" and sent logistical supplies to Israeli troops located deep within the Strip, near Khan Yunis.

Beyond the new technology used to accurately deliver the airdropped supplies, it was also the first operational aerial delivery of supplies in 17 years, when IDF soldiers were behind enemy lines during the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

"During the last few days, a logistical supply was carried out that included the dropping of about 7 tons of logistical supply to hundreds of fighters of the commando formation who are currently fighting in the Khan Yunis sector," the IDF announced in a statement.

"In a joint operation with the Technology and Logistics Division and the Airborne Supply Unit of the High Altitude Brigade, a supply was carried out using an Air Force 'Samson' type aircraft of Squadron 103," it explained.

The statement described "Guided Provisions" as an advanced operational system that enables equipment to be parachuted accurately, while the technology adapts itself to forces on the ground, allowing the airdrop to precisely navigate to its target.

"One of the operational capabilities unique to the 98th Division is the ability to be independent, in situations where it is not possible to send supplies on the ground," the IDF said about the division operating deep within the Gaza Strip.

"All the departments practiced the use of the system together in order to achieve the accurate parachute delivery capability," the statement concluded.

