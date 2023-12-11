Israel used U.S.-supplied white phosphorus in October Lebanon attack - report

White phosphorus munitions are restricted under international humanitarian law as their use causes potentially fatal burns and respiratory damage

Israel used U.S.-supplied white phosphorus munition in an October attack in Lebanon, stated The Washington Post on Monday. Nine people were reportedly wounded in the incident.

"A journalist working for The Post found remnants of three 155-millimeter artillery rounds fired into Dheira, near the border of Israel, which incinerated at least four homes, residents said," read the investigation.

"The rounds, which eject felt wedges saturated with white phosphorous that burns at high temperatures, produce billowing smoke to obscure troop movements as it falls haphazardly over a wide area."

Reportedly, the lot production codes discovered on the shells match those the U.S. military categorizes domestically produced munitions with. As The Washington Post claims, this proves that they were made by "ammunition depots in Louisiana and Arkansas in 1989 and 1992."

In a released statement, the Israel Defense Forces clarified that the deployment of white phosphorous shells by Israel serves the purpose of generating smokescreens rather than targeting or initiating fires.

The statement emphasized that the use of this weapon is in accordance with and exceeds the stipulations of international law.

Earlier in October, Amnesty International reported on the incident accusing Israel of "unlawful use of white phosphorus in southern Lebanon." The Crisis Evidence Lab at Amnesty International said they corroborated the authenticity of videos and photos depicting the utilization of white phosphorus smoke artillery shells in Dhayra on October 16.

