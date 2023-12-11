'Intelligence and fighter readiness': IDF reveals thwarted tunnel ambush

'A planned attack by the terrorist organization Hamas on a fortified embarkment' from a tunnel in the Gaza Strip was thwarted, another shaft found nearby

An attack from a tunnel shaft was thwarted with accurate intelligence and readiness from ground units in the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed on Monday.

"In light of an intelligence warning about a planned attack by the terrorist organization Hamas on a fortified embarkment, the fighters evacuated the area and went alert for an attack," the IDF statement described the events.

At the same time, attacks were carried out in cooperation with the Israel Air Force (IAF), which hit Hamas targets in the area. Afterward, the IDF soldiers counter-ambushed the terrorists emerging from the tunnel shaft. The fight included explosives and resulted in secondary explosions throughout the tunnel.

Following this activity, the brigade worked with the Yahalom special forces unit to uncover and destroy another tunnel shaft in the area. The statement concluded, "thanks to accurate intelligence and the activity of the fighters - the incident ended with the terrorists being thwarted and the underground shaft route destroyed."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1734211555179278624 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The IDF earlier disclosed the details of a costly operation in which three officers and two fighters fell in battle, while the Israeli soldiers were raiding terrorist infrastructure located in the area of a school located in the southern Gaza Strip.