A report came in of a shooting near the entrance of the Ateret community in the West Bank, MDA paramedics are at the scene, IDF conduct manhunt for shooter

Magen David Adom (MDA) said it received a report of a shooting near the entrance to the Ateret community in the West Bank. According to the initial statement, paramedics were at the scene providing treatment to a wounded woman.

"Terrorists shot at two Israeli vehicles and fled with their vehicle toward Ramallah. An Israeli woman was moderately injured and is currently being treated. At this time, no other casualties are known," the Benjamin Regional Council said in a statement.

In the vehicle, there "were a man, a woman and a baby about a month and a half old," MDA paramedic Ari Rosenstein told Ynet.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed conducting a manhunt for the terrorist shooter.

"We were told that near the al-Harawi junction they were shot at and the woman was wounded. We gave her medical treatment and evacuated her in an intensive care vehicle to the hospital in stable condition. The man and the baby who were with her in the car were not injured and did not need medical treatment," the paramedic added.

MDA CEO Eli Bin informed Channel 12 that the wounded woman was 27-years-old and was shot in the shoulder. She was taken to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem.

This is a developing story...