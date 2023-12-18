U.S. Secretary of Defense holds meetings with Israeli counterpart and PM Netanyahu

Secretary Austin reiterated the unwavering American support for Israel's security, emphasizing that Israel is not alone in these challenging times

In his second visit to Israel since the October 7th massacre, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a joint press conference on Monday with both Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Gallant in Tel Aviv.

The leaders highlighted the enduring partnership between their nations as they delved into crucial developments in the ongoing conflict.

Following his first meeting with Netanyahu, Lloyd delivered a statement addressing the threat posed by the Houthis in the Red Sea, U.S.'s Lloyd stressed the global importance of ensuring freedom of navigation. He underscored, "This is about the freedom of navigation of the entire world."

Defense Secretary Austin added, "Iran's support for Houthi attacks on commercial vessels must stop," citing a clear violation of international law.

During the press conference, Secretary Austin reiterated the unwavering American support for Israel's security, emphasizing that Israel is not alone in these challenging times.

Later in the day, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with his Israeli counterpart Defense Minister Benny Gallant. Gallant was questioned by international media on the complexity of the battle space in Gaza and the ongoing threat from Hezbollah in the north. Responding to concerns about Hezbollah's provocations, Gallant urged the group not to escalate tensions, emphasizing a preference for a diplomatic solution. Gallant reminded reporters that Hezbollah has been firing towards Israel since October 8 and expressed a commitment to Israel's security.

Austin added to this sentiment, saying the United States "calls upon Hezbollah not to provoke a wider conflict in the north of Israel."

When questioned about the nature of the strikes and rising civilian casualties in Gaza, Lloyd stressed the paramount importance of prioritizing the safety of Israeli troops.

"The complexity of the battle space lends to more causalities, and we see Hamas routinely uses civilians as human shields, providing an additional burden for forces. we need to remember that."

Gallant and Lloyd both mentioned that they have been learning and sharing tactics how best to avoid civilian causalities when conducing a war on terror in such a '3D battle field', referencing the tunnels underneath the ground as well.

