IDF demolishes house of terrorist who murdered Shai and Aviad Negrekar

In an overnight counter-terror operation, IDF forces arrested dozens of wanted persons and confiscated 40 illegal vehicles

IDF soldiers in a combined operation with Shin Bet officers and border police destroyed the apartment of the terrorist who murdered an Israeli father and son this past summer.

Osama Issa Bani Fadl fatally shot Shai and Aviad Negrekar at a car wash in the West Bank flashpoint town of Huwara on August 18. Bani Fadl was apprehended by Israeli security forces on November 26 during a counter-terror operation in the Jenin refugee camp.

Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90 The scene of the deadly shooting attack in which Shai and Aviad Negrekar near Huwara, in the West Bank.

The apartment, located in the village of Akraba in the West Bank, was destroyed in the early hours of Tuesday. Bani Fadl remains in Israeli custody.

Also overnight, IDF forces arrested dozens of wanted terror suspects throughout the West Bank, including four persons affiliated with Hamas. The wanted persons were transferred for further investigation.

In addition, 40 illegal vehicles were seized in the village of Zurif, and over 100,000 Israeli shekels (over $27,000) in terror funds were confiscated in the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan.