Israel Police investigating death of security prisoner after alleged beating

Over a dozen guards at the Ktz'iot facility were suspected of involvement in the death of a life-sentence inmate with terrorist charges

Israel Police opened an investigation into at least 14 guards at the Ktzi’ot prison, who are suspected of beating a security-related prisoner and causing his death, it was allowed to be published on Wednesday evening.

The prison investigation team at the Lahav 433 special police unit were tasked with investigating the incident after a 38-year-old prisoner died. He was from the West Bank and associated with Fatah. His list of convictions included attempted murder, shooting at people, involvement in causing death, as well as other serious crimes like wearing an explosive belt.

The incident occurred at the prisoner’s cell, in which eight other inmates are held, about a month ago. The violent incident allegedly involved some of the guards that had actively beaten the 38-year-old with sticks, causing serious injuries. Other guards were being investigated for suspected involvement.

After attempts at providing medical treatment, the prisoner was declared dead and his body transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for an autopsy, but the circumstances of his death cannot yet be definitively determined based on the findings of the autopsy.

Nati Shohat/FLASH90

Pending the trial, the suspects were interrogated with a warning and put on leave until further notice. Though their legal representation, from the Honenu National Legal Aid Society, have filed appeals against the restrictive conditions.

"Since the 'Iron Swords' war began, the prison service has taken in thousands of security prisoners," the Israel Prison Service (IPS) said in a statement. "In light of this, the level of challenges and threats faced by the guards has risen and they are carrying out their tasks and mobilizing for the war effort."

"We emphasize that even under the difficult security reality in Israel, the organization is careful to maintain professionalism and values. Events that require an investigation, if any, will take place in full cooperation with the investigating unit until its conclusion,” the statement added.

Flash90

Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, responded to the incident, “They have the presumption of innocence - and there is no place to determine their fate before a thorough investigation is carried out."