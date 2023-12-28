OHCHR accuses Israel of 'human rights deterioration' in latest West Bank report

Israeli Minister responds: "Yes, we have arrested hundreds of terror suspects in the area, and we will continue to do everything needed to defend our safety"

A United Nations report published on Thursday accuses a "rapid deterioration" of human rights in the West Bank, calling on Israeli authorities to address the escalating violence against the Palestinian population.

According to the report from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), approximately 300 Palestinians have died in West Bank raids since the October 7 Hamas attack.

The majority of these casualties occurred during operations conducted by Israeli security forces or in confrontations with them.

Israeli officials have not yet provided an official response to the report. However, government spokesperson Tal Heinrich said that the report is "ridiculous", since Israel has consistently asserted that its operations in the West Bank are preemptive measures aimed at addressing security threats.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1740305315827216595 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk expressed deep concern over the situation, stating, "The use of military tactics, means, and weapons in law enforcement contexts, the use of unnecessary or disproportionate force, and the enforcement of broad, arbitrary, and discriminatory movement restrictions that affect Palestinians are extremely troubling."

Turk called on Israel to take immediate and effective action to halt settler violence against the Palestinian population. He urged thorough investigations into all incidents of violence involving settlers and Israeli Security Forces, emphasizing the need for the "effective protection of Palestinian communities."

The OHCHR report also alleges other human rights violations in the West Bank. Mass arbitrary detentions, unlawful detentions, and instances of reported torture and other forms of ill-treatment of Palestinian detainees. The report reveals that 4,785 Palestinians have been detained in the West Bank since the October 7 Hamas attack.