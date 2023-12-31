Stabbing attack near Jerusalem, terrorist neutralized

The victim's conditions are considered light at this stage

Initial reports of a stabbing attack in which two security guards, 22 and 24 tears old, were wounded near the Ma'ale Adumim industrial area, West Bank.

The suspected terrorist has been neutralized, marking a swift response to the threat.

The attack took place at the entrance to the Ma'ale Adumim industrial area, where two victims—a man and a woman—are receiving first aid. Their conditions are considered light at this stage.

The circumstances surrounding the attack are under investigation as authorities work to gather more details about the incident.

The first report was received at 19:43 through Magen David Adom's (MDA) 101 hotline in the Jerusalem region. MDA medics and paramedics swiftly arrived at the scene, where they administered medical treatment to the security guards.

This is a developing story