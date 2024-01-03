Eyes in the sky, boots on the ground: IDF showcases troop cooperation in Gaza

Remotely manned aircraft accompany Israeli troops from the air and attack terrorists who hide in civilian buildings and take advantage of the urban environment

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) showcased its troops’ close cooperation, with soldiers on the ground, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in the sky and a team of operators following as watchful eyes to protect the front line.

“The air force's remotely manned aircraft are at all times with the ground forces and provide direct and indirect assistance to the forces,” the IDF said in a statement.

The Israeli military described the indirect assistance through the contact of the UAV operators with the forces on the ground, who provide guidance for precise points of interest, with both sides providing alerts of events and threats in the sector.

“When the aircraft is near the support forces, the assistance is done directly and in connection with the ground forces,” the IDF explained.

“In addition, the [UAV] formation carries out a variety of tasks including attacks, gathering intelligence, escorting troops and closing fire circles quickly with the ground forces,” the statement added.

“The remotely manned aircraft accompany the forces from the air and attack terrorists who hide in civilian buildings and take advantage of the urban environment to approach and attack the forces,” the IDF concluded.