Israeli strikes in Syria increased by 40 percent in 2023 - study

The Syrian Jusoor Research Center, which bills itself as an independent research institution specializing in political, economic and social studies, this week published a detailed study of all Israeli attacks in Syria in 2023.

The investigation found that 40 attacks were recorded in 2023, compared to 28 in 2022, and the same number in 2021.

According to the research center, over the past year, attacks have been diverse and carried out by air, land and sea, with some of them carried out simultaneously against several areas of Syria.

In total, 95 sites were struck and 297 targets destroyed, Jusoor said. According to the institute, this increase is directly linked to the expansion of Iranian activities in Syria and Tehran's attempt to make this country a base for its actions and those of its emissaries against Israel.

According to the center's data, Israel intensified its attacks in Syria after the earthquake in the country and in Turkey earlier this year and after the October 7 terrorist attack. Iran took advantage of these events to increase the number of its military sites, for a total estimated today at 570, most of them in southern Syria.

According to the report, in 2023, airstrikes were the primary means of Israeli military intervention in Syria and were carried out by F-16 aircraft and drones. Israeli air superiority caused heavy losses to Iranian militias, the institute said.

Jusoor also claimed that Israeli ground incursions aimed at preventing militias from establishing themselves have taken place. Damascus and its region was the most attacked sector, followed by Aleppo and Quneitra.

The pace of attacks against Iranian militias in Syria is expected to increase in 2024, the study concluded. They will focus on Iranian military advisers and aim to cut land and air logistics lines, Jusoor predicts, meaning Israel will continue to target military and civilian airports.