IDF uses aerial support in West Bank operation after 4 troops wounded by IED

Israeli security forces conducted a counterterrorism operation in the West Bank city of Jenin overnight, during which four Israel Border Police (Magav) soldiers were wounded and heavy aerial support was called in to assist.

During the operation, a Magav vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in the area. As a result of which two soldiers were wounded seriously, one moderately and one lightly.

An IDF combat helicopter was called in to assist from the air for the rescue, and fired at suspicious areas. In addition, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacked a terrorist squad that had been throwing IED charges that endangered the Israeli security forces. Several terrorists were reportedly eliminated.

More live updates during the Israel-Hamas war